Nubank announces purchase of artificial intelligence fintech Olivia – Link

The digital bank Nubank announced this Wednesday, 17, the purchase of Olivia, artificial intelligence fintech that helps in people’s financial planning. With the acquisition, Nubank intends to expand the app’s service menu.

Founded in 2016 in the United States by Brazilians Cristiano Oliveira and Lucas Moraes, Olivia arrived in Brazil in 2019. To help organize expenses, the company asks for a “license” to have access to the user’s bank account and credit card details. Thus, you can understand a pattern of earnings and expenses. Then, through a chat (which can even include GIFs and jokes), the tool asks questions and makes suggestions, informing the user about their financial situation and encouraging them to save at least a small slice of their income – giving tips on purchases of the month, meals away from home and even bank fees.

“With the talent of Olivia’s team and our scalable infrastructure, we will be able to bring customers the very best in solutions tailored to their needs,” said David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank, in a blog post on the company’s blog.

The agreement still depends on approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

This is Nubank’s sixth acquisition since 2020. Last year, the digital bank bought Easynvest (now NuInvest), Cognitect and Plataformatec. In 2021, the company acquired the Juntos service platform and the Spin Pay e-commerce payment company.

Nubank is preparing to go public: the company chose the New York Stock Exchange to make its initial public offering (IPO). The operation could move up to R$22 billion (US$4 billion), according to market sources. In addition to the shares in New York, there will also be stock bonds (BDRs) listed on the B3, which will guarantee easier access to Brazilian investors.