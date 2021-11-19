Nubank’s IPO Coming: Is It Good to Invest?

O Nubank it has already earned its position among the largest digital banks in the world. Currently, fintech has 48 million active customers and the trend is for exponential growth.

O Nubank IPO – the debut of the BDRs in B3 and shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is scheduled for December.

Nubank customers will be able to count on a BDR (receipts that replicate the value of a foreign share on the national market) becoming NuSocios.

But rest assured, if you are not a Nubank customer, you will have the chance to buy one of the BDRs. In this video, Empiricus investment analyst Larissa Quaresma explains how to become a partner in this unicorn startup.

What do I need to know and what lies ahead?

Nubank customers have already received an email alerting them to the possibility of becoming the owner of a part of Nubank with the accepted to term on NuSocios. And thinking about investor diversification and freedom, with the IPO, Nubank will be listed on more than one exchange, respectively, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).

The program guarantees the NuSócios client a BDR, equivalent to one-sixth of the share traded in New York, considering the midpoint of the indicative range at R$9.82. This certificate is categorized in the Class A, as investors are denied access to the supervote, but are guaranteed a fraction of the company’s earnings.

But attention must be redoubled, since the deadline to become a NuSocios customer and ensure your part in the company goes to the December 5th. It is also worth noting that the BDRs distributed by NuSócios limited to 18 million certificates, which do not cover all active bank users, which, as we said, add up to 48 million people.

And the investor who is not a client, how is it?

You investors who are not Nude customers don’t lag behind. As informed, with the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, fintech will also make BDRs available on B3.

However, the reservation for participation in the IPO can only be made until December 7th on the Nubank application or on the NuInvest platform.

The pricing of Nubank shares on the stock exchange starts on December 9th.

Alright, now what am I supposed to do?

In practice, this means that people who are focused on these investments must be aware of the regulations and projections to start allocating their resources well.

But is it worth joining the IPO? Will stocks or BDRs be expensive or cheap?

Larissa Quaresma said he is preparing a full report on Nubank’s IPO. However, she added that, according to the midpoint of the indicative price range of the IPO, Nubank could be listed at US$ 48 billion, which is equivalent to R$ 260 billion. To give you an idea, Itaú Unibanco is currently worth BRL 216 billion on the stock exchange and Santander, BRL 130 billion.

These numbers say that participating in the IPO at this price level means believing that Nubank, at some point, will be bigger than Itaú, paying for it up front. So is it worth it?

If you want to go deeper, check out the video in which Larissa Quaresma explains the expectations of Nubank’s IPO, and get ready for the report we’ll release in the next few days.