Nvidia shares jump 8.25% on Nasdaq with positive result and driven by “metaverses”

SAO PAULO – Shares of chip maker Nvidia (NVDC34) closed the session this Thursday (18) on Nasdaq with a jump of 8.25%, to US$ 316.75 in the wake of the positive result, in addition to promising prospects for the fourth quarter, betting on the growth of its chip supply operation for artificial intelligence and metaverses.

Metaverse is a futuristic utopia that involves combining the real and the virtual world, bringing the Internet and a series of technological innovations ranging from holograms to virtual reality glasses to the center of human connections.

At stocks rose 12% in the session, leading the company to be valued at more than $800 billion, leaving rivals Intel and AMD behind on the day. The company closed the session with a market cap of US$789.3 billion.

The shares are on a rising tide, especially after Facebook, which changed its name to Meta, announced a restructuring plan in late October, aimed at building a metaverse around its social networks.

Nvidia Results

Regarding the most recent result released, the company’s numbers for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 came in above expectations in practically all lines, surpassing the guidance provided in the last quarter.

Net revenue was US$ 7.1 billion in the period, growth of 50% in the annual comparison and above the guidance, which was up to US$ 6.93 billion. Gross margin was 67%, 1.5 percentage points more than reported in the same period last year.

Considering the adjusted statement, the operating result (Ebit) was US$ 3.38 billion, growth of 70% in the annual comparison.

As a result, the operating margin (operation efficiency meter) was 47.7% in the period, an increase of almost 5 percentage points in the annual comparison and 0.5 percentage points in the quarter against quarter.

Net income per share (Non-Gaap) was US$ 1.17, an increase of 60% compared to the same period last year, while the expectation was of a number in the region of US$ 1.11 per share . Finally, the company generated free cash (difference between the cash flow generated by operations and its expenditure on capital goods/investments) of US$1.27 billion in the quarter, above the cash generated in the same period last year. , when US$ 806 million were generated.

The RoundHill Ball Metaverse ETF, which tracks companies benefiting from the metaverse, rose 1.7% to a record high. The ETF, which has Nvidia as the biggest weight, has accumulated a high of more than 20% since it reached its low on October 4th.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said Nvidia’s comments reinforced the positive thesis they have about the company’s positioning and strategy to become a platform that enables the creation of metaverses, while Levante also highlighted it expects positive impact on the stock price in the short term. term, in the wake of the results.

Already some analysts remain cautious about the value placed on Nvidia as the company consolidates its position as the seventh most valuable US company.

(with Reuters)

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related