Oklahoma Governor Spares Man Condemned to Death, Changes Sentence to Life | World

The governor of the US state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, set this Thursday (18) the change in the sentence of Julius Jones, sentenced to death, to life imprisonment.
Jones’ case, which would be executed on Thursday, gained prominence after the production, in 2018, of a documentary pointing out problems in the process and casting doubt on the investigations.
Activists, politicians and celebrities, convinced of Jones’ innocence, launched the campaign Justice for Julius (Justice to Julius) and asked for the State’s forgiveness.
- Oklahoma Executes 1st sentenced to death in six years; procedure with lethal injection was questioned after failures
- The campaign that attracted US celebrities to prove a man’s innocence two decades ago on death row
Jones had just turned 19 when he was arrested, tried, and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of an Oklahoma businessman.
The Justice for Julius campaign, which advocates Jones’ innocence, has attracted the interest of the press and activists, politicians and celebrities — Photo: COURTESIA/DEATH PENALTY ACTION
In September 2021, a commission responsible for analyzing the requests for parole and pardon recommended, by three votes to one, a change in the sentence.
The so-called “commutation” approved by Governor Stitt, of the Republican Party, foresees, in addition to the exchange of execution for life imprisonment, the possibility of parole in the future.
On the night of July 28, 1999, Paul Howell, a 45-year-old executive, was parking his car in front of his parents’ house when he was attacked by a stranger at gunpoint.
Police informants have singled out Jones and Christopher Jordan as the perpetrators of the crime. According to them, Jordan was the driver and Jones the sniper.
Jones, who was then a student at the University of Oklahoma, says that at the time of the crime he was at home, having dinner with his family and playing Monopoly.
Even before Jones’ arrest, the local press had already started calling for the death penalty for the perpetrator.
The case fell to Robert Macy, a prosecutor nicknamed “Cowboy Bob” and renowned for having won one of the highest numbers of death sentences in the country.