Oklahoma Governor Suspends Execution at the Last Minute and Cancels Death Penalty

by Peter Szekely

(Reuters) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday suspended the execution of detainee Julius Jones shortly before his death penalty for a 22-year-old murder on which there are doubts about your guilt.

The suspension of the sentence followed a leniency recommendation by the Oklahoma Board on Pardon and Parole, which voted 3-1 on Nov. 1 to move Jones’ sentence to life in prison.

“After pious consideration and reviewing material presented by all sides of this case, I determined to shift Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a statement.

The amendment was requested just four hours before Jones received the lethal injection with a three-substance cocktail, which his lawyers called inhumane in another last-minute appeal.

Jones, 41, was convicted of the shooting murder of insurance executive Paul Howell during a car robbery outside the victim’s home.

But lawyers cited evidence that he was at home with his family at the time of the crime, which they said was never presented to the jury because his lawyers at the time did not fully investigate the case.

The case has sparked the interest of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, and anti-death penalty activists, and has sparked numerous protests and statewide vigils over the past two days.

(Additional reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago)