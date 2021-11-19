Oklahoma Suspends Last Minute Execution – News

The governor of the US state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, suspended this Thursday (18) the execution of detainee Julius Jones shortly before the scheduled time for the execution of the death penalty for a murder committed 22 years ago, about which there are doubts as to the real author of the crime.

The suspension of the sentence followed a leniency recommendation by the Oklahoma Board on Pardon and Parole, which voted 3-1 on Nov. 1 to change Jones’ sentence to life in prison.

“After pious considerations and reviewing material presented by all sides of this case, I have ordered Julius Jones’ sentence to be exchanged for life in prison without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a statement.

The amendment was requested just four hours before Jones was given the lethal injection with a three-substance cocktail, which lawyers called inhumane in another last-minute appeal.

Jones, 41, was convicted of the shooting murder of insurance executive Paul Howell during a car robbery outside the victim’s home.

Defense attorneys cited evidence that he was at home with his family at the time of the crime, which they said was never presented to the jury because attorneys at the time did not fully investigate the case.

The case has piqued the interest of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, and anti-death penalty activists, and has sparked numerous protests and statewide vigils over the past two days.

