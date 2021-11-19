On trial, STJD returns the 3 points to Brusque in Serie B

In a judgment held this Thursday afternoon (18), the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) decided, by 5 votes to 2, to return the 3 points that had been taken from Brusque in Series B this year. The penalty of losing points had been applied due to the racist offense pronounced by Júlio Antonio Petermann, then president of the Deliberative Council of the Santa Catarina club, against the player Celsinho, from Londrina.

What was decided was a R$ 60 thousand fine for Brusque, in addition to the loss of a field command, and R$ 30 thousand for Petermann. The leader is still suspended from any sporting venue in the country for 360 days.

The court’s decision, in the last instance, contradicts what was proposed by the case’s rapporteur, judge Maurício Neves Fonseca, who defined that Brusque’s three-point loss in the competition should be maintained. The other member of the trial to vote for the punishment of points was Paulo Feuz. The decision is final, there is no appeal.

The result of the judgment changes the Serie B table and places Brusque one place above, in 14th place. Now with 44 points, the Santa Catarina club depends only on you to escape relegation. If the Worker wins this Friday (19), at 7 pm, his permanence is mathematically assured.

On the other hand, Vitória may get even more complicated after the decision favorable to Brusque, as they will have one less direct competitor in the fight against Z4. But despite the opponent’s distance, Leão remains one point away from leaving the zone, as Remo, currently 16th, has 41 points, as well as Londrina, which is in 17th position. The red-black is the 18th.

To keep alive the chance of not falling, Vitória needs to do its part, in addition to rooting for a trip between the two opponents. The team from Bahia faces CRB, in Maceió, on Monday (22), at 6 pm, for the penultimate round of the competition. In the last round, on the 28th, the opponent will be Vila Nova, in Barradão.