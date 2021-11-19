“One of the greatest in history”: Curry is exalted after (new) gala screening | nba

– He is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. And he is the greatest 3-pointer of all time. And the way he moves without the ball, he’s so strong and fluid and he understands the game with and without the ball. And he is fearless. So you have it all together – and he’s always capable of catching fire like that. As incredible as it was, it didn’t shock me, because that’s what he does,” said Steve Kerr, manager of the Warriors.

During the game, as well as in the victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Curry was also cheered on by the crowd. To applause and screams from MVP, the star says he is honored, but says he doesn’t think so much about it.

– I appreciate it. But I don’t think about it much. I think it’s reminiscent of 14-18 (Warriors dominance seasons streak), where we had a lot of support and a lot of followers showing up in road games and all that. You want to feed on that and give them something to cheer about throughout the game. Or else you’ll have a bunch of mannequins sitting around, watching. You want to give them something to be really excited about,” the star said.

Stephen Curry celebrates in Warriors victory — Photo: Getty Images

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Curry’s teammate at the Warriors, compared the star to another phenomenon in the sport.

– It’s like you’re getting into a street fight and you have Mike Tyson on your side. Of course you’ll have all the confidence in the world because you know Mike Tyson is bringing people down. When you have the best basketball player in the world, and I said this before the season started, I think Steph Curry is the best basketball player in the world, when you have him on your team, it gives you confidence.

Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in just the last quarter of the game. Until then, the Warriors trailed by a difference of 13 points. Essential to the result, Curry had to push himself to the limit to achieve victory. When he left the court, he showed that he was feeling the pain of a hip injury, caused by a collision with James Harden, of the Nets, in Tuesday’s match. Therefore, he will have to be re-evaluated for the duel against the Detroit Pistons, this Friday.

– I’ll do an assessment. This load really messed me up a little bit, so I’m just trying to deal with it a little bit. Then we’ll see what it looks like when I wake up.