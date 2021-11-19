Ore wins with expectation of relief for real estate sector

Iron Ore (Credit: Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) – Iron ore advanced on Friday (19) amid expectations of easing restrictions on the real estate sector in China.

Several major cities, including Shanghai and Nanjing, announced details of land sales plans in December with more lots being offered than last round volume, the state-run newspaper reported. Securities Times. Real estate stocks posted sudden gains on Friday afternoon in Hong Kong.

The turmoil in the Chinese property market in recent weeks has slowed down activity in the construction sector and impacted metals markets, which has shrunk steel consumption, which had already slowed in the face of a series of limits on production and emissions.

Prices of iron ore, used in steel production, have accumulated a drop of around 60% since their peak in May.

By the end of the year, a slight pick-up in construction activity is expected to stabilize the market, but China’s energy shortages and emission cuts ahead of the Winter Olympics will be the main hurdles on demand “that could limit any price rises” , according to a note from Australia & New Zealand Banking.

“The long-term environmental targets for the steel industry suggest further losses in demand for iron ore,” he said.

The ferrous market is facing growing signs of reduced demand. Iron ore stock volumes increased again this week. Stocks at major Chinese ports have grown 13% since early October, according to Mysteel Global data compiled by Bloomberg. It is the highest level in over three years.

Investors are also monitoring China’s efforts to clean up its steel industry – which accounts for 15% of the country’s emissions – and restrictions on mill production ahead of the Winter Olympics, as officials try to ensure clean air and blue skies.

China’s leading industry association said on Thursday that the sector will soon release an action plan to peak emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

Iron ore futures contracts rose 5.3% to US$90.80 a ton at 3:41 pm Singapore.

Prices in Dalian closed up 4.8% but still marked the sixth week of losses. Shanghai hot rolled and steel rebar futures also advanced.

