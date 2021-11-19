Organized by São Paulo reveals question asked to players at a meeting at the Barra Funda CT

Independente, the main organized supporters of São Paulo, gave more details about the meeting with some players of the squad held last Tuesday, at CT da Barra Funda, the day before the victory over Palmeiras, 2-0, at Allianz Park.

According to the fans, one of the questions was referring to the team’s departure for the break in the 4-0 defeat by Flamengo, at home, last Sunday. The first half ended with a 3-0 victory for Rubro-Negro, with 47 thousand fans at Morumbi.

– One of the questions asked to the athletes at the CT meeting was. When you went down to half-time on Sunday, the team lost 3-0 with one player less, 47 thousand fans singing the club’s anthem… – wrote the Independent.

Coach Rogério Ceni spoke about the meeting at the press conference after the 2-0 victory over Palmeiras at Allianz Parque.

– About fans who went to the CT, I didn’t see them. I made myself available, and said that I would talk to fans so I wouldn’t have exposure to the athletes. Fans I defended for 25 years. But unfortunately they didn’t agree to talk to me, they wanted to talk to players. I think there were four players, I made myself available not to expose players. But as there was no acceptance. I had to let players. Not to have worse consequences. I’m sorry fans don’t talk to me, and they should think about it – he said.