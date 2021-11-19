Pandemic caused deaths to soar by 15% in Brazil, shows IBGE

posted on 11/19/2021 06:00



The current scenario of the covid-19 pandemic is different, but last year, the number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus had a dramatic impact on death rates, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), released yesterday. According to civil registries at notary offices, Brazil had the highest increase in deaths since 1984, compared to the previous year. From 2019 to 2020, the number of deaths in Brazil increased by almost 15%, while birth and marriage records dropped from one year to the next.

The IBGE research manager, Klívia Brayner, explained that the increase in the number of deaths, observed last year, is unusual when looking at the movements of previous years. From 2018 to 2019, for example, the increase in the number of deaths was 2.6%.

“Looking back since 1984, even if the oldest series are not comparable with the current ones, as the underreporting rate was very high, it is possible to observe that we have never before had a variation above 7% from one year to another. In general, the increment was below or around 3%. From 2010 to 2019, the average variation was 1.8%”, he noted.

More than 99% of the variation seen in deaths recorded in 2020 occurred in deaths from natural causes, a classification that includes death from diseases such as covid-19. “There was a significant increase in deaths from natural causes, which is consistent with the scenario of an epidemic. On the other hand, the fact that children and adolescents stayed at home seems to have significantly reduced deaths up to 15 years of age, perhaps due to less exposure to pathogens, in general, or to risks of external causes”, commented Klívia.

The pandemic influenced not only the increase in the number of death records, but also in birth records, which fell for the second consecutive time. From 2019 to 2020, there was a 4.7% drop — from 2018 to 2019, there was a 3% drop. Last year, a total of 2,728,273 births were registered. Reductions were observed in all regions of the country, but it was accentuated in the North (-6.8%) and in the Northeast (-5.3%).

Another point indicated by the records is the fact that women are postponing motherhood. In 2000, the records of children born, whose mothers were under 30 years old, were 76.1% of the total. In 2020, this number reached 62.1%. On the other hand, birth data, in which mothers are aged between 30 and 39, rose from 22% in 2000 to 34.2% last year.

weddings



In addition, from 2019 to 2020, there was a 26.1% reduction in the number of civil marriages in Brazil, the biggest drop in the historical series. Records dropped from 1,024,676 to 757,179. between 2019 and last year.

“The downward movement has been observed annually since 2016, but in 2020 this variable was affected by social isolation as a result of the pandemic”, noted the IBGE.

The decline in the registration of marriages in Brazilian notary offices was seen in all regions, but the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast were the ones that showed the greatest drop. (Collaborated with João Vítor Tavarez, intern under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi)