Partial of the poll Farm 13 indicates a farm with high rejection; vote · TV news

In the ninth farm of A Fazenda 13, Valentina Francavilla has a high rejection rate and is the one with the best chance of being eliminated in the dispute against Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes. The partial of the polls indicates that the Italian is not well liked by most of the audience of the reality show on Record.

The Farm 13 ->Who stands between Aline, Solange and Valentina? Participate in the vote

The research of the TV news has more than 82 thousand participations. Of the voters, only 11.77% want Valentina to continue in the race for R$1.5 million. The ex-panicat is chosen by 37.72% of the people, while the eternal muse of the Bathtub Gugu appears as the favorite: 50.51% of the preference to stay in the game.

At UOL poll , who has more than 25 thousand votes, the situation is similar: the former stage assistant of Ratinho is also the usher, with 13.42% of the votes, but with an even bigger difference for Aline, who counts with 41.31 %. Solange has 45.28%.

valentine threatened

Valentina’s hope may be the attempt by Dayane Mello’s fans to save her. Despite being rejected by fans of Rico Melquiades, for example, the Italian has become a supporter of former Big Brother Italy. Last week, the model managed to counter the polls that week and come back from a field against eliminated Tiago Piquilo and Sthefane Matos.

Polls only indicate a trend on the part of the audience. The result of the poll in the ninth farm has no scientific value or influence on the Record’s official website.

Who goes out this Thursday (18th)?

Survey Who stays at The Farm 13? Aline, Rico, Solange and Valentina are on the 9th farm

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#59 – What’s up with Dayane in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos