Partnership between Ministry of Communications and Elon Musk wants to connect the Amazon via satellite

As a result of the partnership that Brazil intends to close with Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, Tesla and Starlink, the Ministry of Communications believes it will connect Amazônia by satellite in early 2022. The Brazilian government carried out a technical mission in the United States, from Friday (12) to Tuesday (16), with investors. Among the main points of the partnership with Musk, which is still under negotiation, is the use of technology to preserve the Amazon forest, with monitoring of deforestation and illegal fires, as well as connectivity projects for schools and health units in rural areas, indigenous communities and remote locations. The idea is to combine the technology developed with the Ministry of Communications’ Wi-Fi Brazil program. 1 in 4 Ask your questions about 5G Credit: CNN Brazil

two in 4 Credit: CNN Brazil

3 in 4 Credit: CNN Brazil

4 in 4 Credit: CNN Brazil

The meeting was also attended by the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Estella Dantas, and the Secretary for Telecommunications at the MCom, Artur Coimbra.

The folder announced, in a press release, that for Elon Musk, bringing the internet to “people in Brazil who have more difficulty connecting” is an opportunity to be celebrated.

“We are anxious to be able to provide connectivity for the less connected”, highlighted the American businessman.

For the ministry, the approximately 4,500 satellites, which orbit at low altitude from the Elon Musk companies, can collaborate in this monitoring.

It still remains to resolve the license with Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).