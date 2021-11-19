Passengers taken from planes for inspection of private parts sue airline company

Image: Pedant01 / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





Exactly a year ago, a scandal gripped the international airport in Doha, when a newborn baby was found abandoned in a bathroom, near the departure gate where a flight to Sydney would depart. Upon discovery of the baby, an investigation was immediately launched.

In the process, while searching for the woman who gave birth and abandoned her child, Qatar officials took women off flights, especially thirteen to Australia, for an invasive vaginal examination right there, in an ambulance parked next to the plane, in the apron from the airport.

It has recently become known that seven of the thirteen Australian women who were removed from that flight filed a lawsuit against Qatar’s state airline and that country’s Civil Aviation Authority, accusing them of assault and deprivation of liberty. The lawsuit comes after Qatar Airways allegedly refused to meet with the victims.

the case

The women were traveling back to Australia on Qatar Airways flight QR-902, which had been approved amid the pandemic by Australian authorities. The flight wasn’t crowded, but what was supposed to be a flight home turned out to be awkward contours.

First, the flight was prevented from departing. Passengers were left on board the plane for four hours with no explanation from the staff before all the women were removed from the plane by armed guards dressed in black.

“There was a message over the loudspeaker saying: ‘All women must get off the plane with their passports’”, explained Sophie, one of the victims who described how passengers were in shock and trying to get more information from the cabin crew.

Another victim, known only as Jane, feared that something very wrong was about to happen. “The cops were coming on the plane and they had guns and stuff like that. I didn’t know if it was a hostage situation, if it was a terrorism situation ”, she told 60 Minutes.





Ambulances

Then, the 13 women were taken to an elevator and descended to the runway where several ambulances were waiting. Still not knowing what was really going on, the women were led one by one to the ambulances.

“I got into the ambulance and there was a woman in there and all she said was this one line: ‘a baby was found in a dump and we need to test you’”, explained Jane.

Police officers believed the mother was a passenger, so a plan was drawn up to search the women of childbearing age. It is not known how many women in total underwent forced vaginal examinations, but Human Rights Watch estimates that the women were removed from about 10 different flights.

After getting into the ambulance, Sophie was ordered to lie down. “She asked me if I could lie down on the table. I was laying there thinking ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen to me’. And she just asked me: ‘we need to take your pants off’. And I remember thinking this is bizarre. “

She initially refused to lower her panties, despite the nurse insisting she had to.

Anna had already started to get upset even before she got to the ambulance. “I thought we were already kidnapped. It was the scariest moment of my life,” she said, detailing the moment when a nurse forcibly removed her panties in the presence of her five-month-old son.

Subsequent Events

After the incident, some of the women contacted the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the matter made headlines around the world. Australia and the European Union repudiated Qatar’s attitude in the days that followed the aggression, but that was all.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, ended up apologizing for what happened to the women and vowing legal action against those responsible. The blame was attributed to a policeman who received a prison sentence.

the lawsuit

The chance for a lawsuit like this one to prosper is slim, but women are willing to see it through to the end.

“The incident violated many international treaties and obviously violated human rights”, explained Damian Strurzaker, a lawyer at the Sydney-based law firm Marque, who represents some of the victims. “We want a reasonable result and that positive measures are taken to guarantee the safety of women and, in general, of people traveling through Doha”, he continued.



