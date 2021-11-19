Patients with fractures complain about lack of spaces and neglect – Cascavel

Two patients from UPA Tancredo who had fractures contacted our report reporting failures in the public health system.

Sidney Alves de Moraes, works in marble, has been at UPA Tancredo since Saturday, when he broke his finger.

He says he’s waiting for a place at the referral hospital, and the place doesn’t come out. The finger is almost healing and still hasn’t got surgery.

According to Sidney, there is nothing to complain about the service, but he urgently needs a vacancy.

“Situations like this have to be quick, it can’t be long. In addition to the fact that I need to work, I am self-employed”, reports the patient.

Another patient tells that he had an accident on September 20, where he ended up fracturing his foot. According to him, UPA Tancredo personnel only cleaned and sutured the wounds, requiring 33 stitches. He says that he was subsequently discharged without having an x-ray.

After 18 days when the stitches were removed, the doctor suspected that the foot had a fracture. An x-ray was taken, indicating the fracture, and the bone was already calcifying crookedly, and surgery is now needed to correct it.

The patient complains of negligence on the part of the team and asks for general improvements in the health system.