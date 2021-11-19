Pato praises Brazilian club fans and makes a mystery about the future: ‘Let’s see’

Alexandre Pato is in the sights of Brazilian teams and declared himself for the São Paulo fans

the attacker Alexandre Pato talked to his followers from Instagram this Thursday. currently at Orlando City, the Brazilian athlete is under contract until the end of the season and may change teams in 2022.

through a live stream on the social network, Pato spoke about the feeling he has for São Paulo and did not close the door on a possible return to Morumbi. Even so, he said he does not know what will happen in the future.

“I have great affection for the São Paulo fans. I don’t know what will happen. I have a contract until the end of the year and we’ll see”, he said.

In addition, the 32-year-old commented on his current physical condition. He suffered a knee injury on his debut for the new club and spent six months in recovery. Pato returned to wearing the Orlando City colors in an official MLS game on October 21st.

“I had a knee injury and I’m coming back. I am well. When I can play, I play”, he commented.

Can Alexandre Pato return to Brazil?

Last Thursday (19), Junior Pedroso, Alexandre Pato’s agent, told journalist Jorge Nicola’s blog, on the portal Yahoo!, who is in contact with two teams from Brazil for a possible return of the striker.

O ESPN.com.br found out the situation of Alexandre Pato with sources linked to the MLS. At this time, Orlando City has not made any move to renew the contract with the striker, as the team is focused on the competition’s knockout dispute. Click here and read the full report.