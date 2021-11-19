Paulo Guedes says Arabs want to buy two Brazilian clubs – 11/19/2021

Economy minister Paulo Guedes said last Thursday (18th) that a group from the United Arab Emirates had announced to Brazilian authorities that it would be “examining” the acquisition of two soccer clubs in Brazil. Guedes was in the delegation of President Jair Bolsonaro who also visited Qatar and Bahrain.

During a speech, the minister stated that on the trip, the delegation received “a clue, an insinuation” that Arab investors would be willing to invest another 10 million dollars in Brazil. “They are going to invest in roads, oil fields and even football clubs,” announced the minister.

Then Paulo Guedes was confused when talking about Manchester United, an English club that never belonged to Arabs — but to Americans. Guedes perhaps meant Manchester City and owner Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, or perhaps the recent purchase of Newcastle by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“They bought Manchester United, they took Cristiano Ronaldo,” Guedes began, wrongly. “So I thought ‘come and become a member of Flamengo’. And then a Vasco man said ‘no, come to Vasco’. I said that [se for para o Vasco] will lose money. And there was another person from Palmeira who said to buy Palmeiras. They’ve announced that they’re going to buy two teams, they’re looking into it. So they come,” Guedes said.

The acquisition of Brazilian clubs by economic groups only became possible a few weeks ago, when the National Congress approved the law on the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). Each business may have its specific features, but in all cases the buyer would be banned, for example, from selling club assets or changing its colors and shield.