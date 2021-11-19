Paulo Guedes says that Arabs are going to buy teams in Brazil and jokes about Vasco: ‘He’s going to lose money’

Economy Minister accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro’s team on a trip to seek foreign investment capture

On a trip to the Middle East this week, accompanying president Jair Bolsonaro on his trip to attract foreign investment, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, revealed that Arab investors are planning to buy two Brazilian clubs.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“They announced: ‘Calm down, we are going to buy two teams; we are examining and we are going to buy two teams.’

His itinerary and that of president Jair Bolsonaro went through Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, this week, as well as Bahrain and Qatar.

Guedes, however, did not reveal which teams could be purchased.

“(The Arabs) They are going to invest in roads, they are going to invest in oil wells, even in football clubs. They bought the Manchester United, bought Cristiano Ronaldo, etc. Then, several Brazilians in the delegation started to think. I thought: ‘come and become a member of Flamengo‘. Then there was another one next door, who is from Vasco da Gama, and he said: ‘Come to Vasco da Gama’. I said ‘look, you’re going to lose money’. There was another person from Palmeira, who said to buy the palm trees“, said the Minister.