PEC dos Precatório cannot be used for readjustment, experts warn

posted on 11/19/2021 06:00



Paulo Guedes: payroll freeze for two years allowed for savings of R$ 150 billion – (credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

The promise made by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) to grant a raise for civil servants in 2022 collides with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), warn experts. They do not rule out this possibility in the middle of an election year, but point out the need for budget cuts. According to article 17 of the LRF, no permanent expenses can be created without indicating a corresponding income. And, in addition to not having space in the Annual Budget Bill (Ploa) of 2022, sent to Congress by the Executive, the government will also not be able to include the salary increase forecast in the fiscal space that it tries to open with the PEC dos Precatórios.

According to the estimates of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), of the Senate, the PEC makes room for R$ 93 billion in the 2022 Budget by postponing the payment of judicial debts and changing the limit on the spending ceiling. The government’s justification for this change in the Constitution is to find resources to pay the R$ 400 promised by Bolsonaro for Brazil Aid. Legally, however, the funds cannot be used to support the government’s payroll.

“There is no room for adjustment, unless the government cuts some expenditure. You cannot increase mandatory expenditure without indicating recurring revenue, much less increase debt to pay salaries. Even in the case of the new Bolsa Família, it is not clear what it will be. the source of revenue if this benefit of R$ 400 is permanent. The PEC violates the budget laws and, if Congress allows this, it will end up being a partner in chaos”, highlighted the specialist in public accounts Gil Castello Branco, secretary general of the Open Accounts Association.

For Eduardo Velho, chief economist at the JF Trust Manager of Resources, even with the budget restrictions, the government should try to grant an adjustment to civil servants. He recalled that Bolsonaro had commented on this in June, but the economic team did not include the forecast in the budget proposal sent to Congress. “Apparently, they are going to try to give some readjustment below inflation. The president does not want to face strikes and demonstrations in the middle of the campaign. The problem will be to find fiscal space”, he assessed.

Market estimates for this year’s inflation hover around 10%. “Considering that there will be more civil servants next year, because there are still some competitions scheduled, the cost of an adjustment of around 5%, which is more likely, could be between R$ 15 billion and R$ 17 billion”, bet Old.

In the assessment of economist Mailson da Nóbrega, former finance minister in the José Sarney (MDB) government and a partner at Tendências Consultoria, the lack of fiscal control will be greater if Economy Minister Paulo Guedes agrees with the readjustment promised by Bolsonaro. “If he lowers his head one more time, the fiscal side will worsen, and the government’s credibility will decline even more, because it will become clear that the PEC is not to help the poor. If common sense exists, the government will give up, but it will upset the servers”, he highlighted.

freezing

According to Minister Paulo Guedes, the two-year wage freeze for civil servants was the counterpart to the approval of the so-called War Budget, which allowed for the payment of emergency aid during the covid-19 pandemic.

“We have achieved something that no administrative reform has achieved. We have saved R$ 150 billion at the three levels of government because there is no readjustment. No administrative reform has a fiscal result of this size”, said Guedes, yesterday, during the closing of an event organized by the Secretariat of Economic Policy (SPE) of the folder.

The minister also admitted that, due to the increase in spending next year, mainly for Brazil Aid, in the manner in which the political wing has been putting pressure on the economic team, the deficit in public accounts should be above 1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and, therefore, surpass this year’s, which, by the most recent figures, “will be less than R$ 100 billion”.

According to the calculations of Felipe Salto, executive director of the IFI, for each percentage point increase in the civil servants payroll, the government’s annual expenditure increases from R$ 3 billion to R$ 4 billion. In other words, if wages were adjusted for inflation, the cost could reach up to R$ 40 billion. It remains to be seen how the government will manage to close the account with so many promises to please voters and parliamentarians from the allied base. The amendments made by the general rapporteur alone should be around R$ 17 billion, according to Castello Branco’s accounts.