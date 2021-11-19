Pedestrians criticize Bil for not mentioning that Day tore his blouse

by

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, MC Gui, Gui Araujo and Dynho Alves complained that Bil Araújo took a while to tell that Dayane Mello destroyed Rico Melquiades’ jacket with a knife and called the ex-“BBB 21” (Rede Globo) from asshole.

What is most impressive is not even that [da Day]. It’s just that it was three days ago, a lot of people saw it and didn’t say anything”, complained Gui Araujo, visibly, citing Bil Araújo for having said that he waited for the time to have all the pedestrians gathered to talk about the episode.

MC Gui showed revolt that the pawn said he was afraid to tell him so as not to take his reputation as a gossip in confinement.

I said ‘hey, why didn’t you charge at the time’. ‘ah, I was going to gossip and gossip,’ he said. Bil is saying ‘if I say that right away, everyone would call me a gossip’.

“Bundão,” shouted Gui Araujo. “Gossip? Damn**, the girl is tearing the guy’s clothes. He said ‘I’m sure if I told you’ and I said ‘you’re going crazy, bro. If you bring me a shirt saying you saw Day tearing it and Was I going to call you a gossip?’ He said ‘I’m sure you’d think so'”, lamented MC Gui.

Dynho Alves also reported that he was uncomfortable with the attitude of the former “BBB 21” for having even made fun of his torn jacket before the revelation about Dayane Mello.

I saw this blouse there today with the foams on the floor. Still ‘nois’ was making fun of why the blouse was like that. We didn’t even open our blouse, we only saw the foam on the floor.

MC Gui also criticized Aline Mineiro for having left to expose the story only after getting back from the ninth plantation of “A Fazenda 2021”.

I don’t know why it was only when they got back from the country that they talked about the blouse, you know? I could have talked a lot earlier.

