Peng Shuai case: why people ‘disappear’ in China? | World

The case of Peng Shuai has generated worldwide repercussion and international pressure for the Chinese government to reveal the athlete’s real situation, who was world doubles leader and champion at Wimbledon and Roland Garros (two of the four most important tennis tournaments in the world).

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to stop organizing tournaments in China if the player remains missing.

The UN and Amnesty International have joined the world tennis associations to ask the Chinese government to provide evidence on the tennis player’s whereabouts and state of health (see the video below).

Understand below why people “disappear” in China and recall other famous cases, such as businessman Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, and actress Fan Bingbing, who starred in films like “X-Men” and “Iron Man” and starred in campaigns for Montblanc watches and De Beers diamonds.

Despite the outcry from the tennis world and the international community, Chinese authorities have yet to directly address the Peng Shuai case or the indictment posted by her on a social network.

Peng reported two weeks ago that she was forced to have sex with Zhang Gaoli, who was China’s vice premier between 2013 and 2018 and a member of the all-powerful Politburo executive committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

The then Director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde. applauds then Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli's speech at the opening of the 2015 China Development Forum — Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters

The tennis player made the report on her official account on the Weibo social network, “Chinese Twitter”, but the publication was deleted about half an hour later — as well as all references to the case. Since then, she has not been seen or made any other publication or public statement.

In the long post you made on Weibo on November 2nd, Peng claimed that Zhang forced her to have sex three years ago, despite her repeated refusals., and copies of his indictment quickly spread across the internet in China despite government censorship.

Peng is 35 years old and is a former tennis player who, in addition to being No. 1 in the women’s doubles ranking and having won the 2013 Wimbledon and 2014 French Open titles. he also participated in three Olympics — which makes his disappearance all the more relevant as Beijing will host the Winter Olympics starting on February 4th..

2. Why do people disappear in China?

China claims to be a nation “governed by law”, but the Communist Party makes all the decisions and there are big “grey areas” in law enforcement.

In addition, control of the press and the internet allows authorities to control information, keep disappearances confidential and block criticism., although news often ends up circulating underground and abroad.

For Chinese celebrities, getting involved with authorities can be fatal. For entrepreneurs, it can mean loss of status and market access and even imprisonment. For politicians, it often means complete disappearance from the prison system and loss of contact with the lawyers’ family.

Even before taking power in 1949, the Communist Party had gone through infighting in which the losing side was eliminated. In the Cultural Revolution of 1966-76, politicians, teachers and musicians were imprisoned for years without charges, often in solitary confinement..

Today, the party’s Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection handles most of the major allegations against public officials, who may disappear from sight for months before an official statement is issued.

When this is done, they often confirm investigations for “serious violations of rules and regulations” in advertisements with little or no detail about the allegations or evidence presented against those investigated.

3. Which famous people have already disappeared?

Among the famous people who have vanished in circumstances that remain obscure are business leader Jack Ma and famous actress Fan Bingbing.

Ma, China’s most prominent businessman and founder of Alibaba, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, stopped appearing in public after criticizing regulators for being too conservative in an October 2020 speech.

Days later, the government ordered the Ant Group, Ma’s financial service that grew out of Alibaba’s online payments business, to suspend its listing on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets.

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, advocates globalization at the World Economic Forum in Davos, 2018 — Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Rumors on social media questioned whether Ma had been detained. Friends of the billionaire said he was not detained, but decided to keep quiet after criticism of his comments.

The businessman reappeared two months later, in a video released by Alibaba in January 2020, but made no mention of his disappearance.

Fan disappeared for months, until news emerged that she and the companies she represented would have to pay taxes and fines totaling $130 million..

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing poses for photo at the Cannes Film Festival, France, May 2018 — Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

People can “drop off the map” if they are linked to disputes with politically well-connected people when it comes to business and reputation.

Businesswoman Duan Weihong disappeared in 2017 and her husband, Desmond Shum, said they hadn’t heard from her for four years, until he prepared to publish a book on corruption among Chinese elites.

Shum told “Time” magazine that his wife then begged him in a phone call not to publish his book, “Red Roulette”.

Duan, aka Whitney Duan, was quoted by The New York Times in a 2012 article series. on the wealth of the family of then Prime Minister Wen Jiabao, who was China’s second most powerful politician.

To this day it is unclear exactly what motivated Duan’s disappearance.

Ren Zhiqiang, a real estate magnate, disappeared from public life in March 2020 after criticizing the way in which current Chinese President Xi Jinping has handled the start of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Ren was sentenced late last year to 18 years in prison on corruption charges.

4. What other types of people disappear?

In a rare case that has come to light, Swedish citizen Gui Minhai disappeared in 2015, when it was believed he was abducted by Chinese agents at his seaside home in Thailand.

He and four others who worked for the same Hong Kong company that published books critical of the Communist Party disappeared around the same time and appeared months later in police custody in mainland China.

A court in eastern China later sentenced him to 10 years in prison for “illegally providing foreign intelligence”.

China has also snatched some foreigners.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, in a US extradition request. China delayed announcing its arrests for days, then denied that the arrests were related. The two were released in September after Meng was allowed to return to China.