Petrobras auctions off the Port of Santos area for R$ 558.2 million

With a single proposal, Petrobras (PETR3); PETR4) won the port area named STS08A at the Port of Santos for R$ 558.2 million in an auction promoted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) this Friday, 19, at B3. Currently, Transpetro, a company in the Petrobras group, already operates the area.

The lease has a term of 25 years, with the possibility of extension.

The area is intended for the movement, storage and distribution of bulk liquids (fuels). The auction criterion was the highest grant value, with no minimum bid.

The STS08A terminal has an estimated investment of R$ 678.3 million during the contract.

The initial plan for the auction was bigger. The government did not receive a proposal for a second liquid terminal area (STS 08) placed in the square, also under the current administration of the Petrobras subsidiary.

Even with this embezzlement, the STS08A event carries the title of largest port lease auction in the last 20 years.

There are almost R$ 700 million in investments in an area of ​​297.3 thousand square meters, with pipeline connection to the Presidente Bernardes refinery and the Cubatão terminal, through which it is connected to the refineries existing in the state of São Paulo.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related