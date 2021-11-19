Petrobras (PETR4) identifies the presence of hydrocarbons in the Santos Basin pre-salt, in a pioneer well in the Aram block

(Shutterstock)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Friday (19) that it has identified the presence of hydrocarbons in the Santos Basin pre-salt, in a pioneer well in the Aram block.

Well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS (Curaçao) is located 240 km from the city of Santos-SP, at a water depth of 1,905 meters.

The oil-bearing interval was verified through electrical profiles and fluid samples, which will be further characterized through laboratory analysis. These data will make it possible to assess the potential and direct the next exploratory activities in the area.

The consortium will continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and verify the extent of the new discovery, in addition to characterizing the conditions of the reservoirs found.

The Aram block was acquired in March 2020, in the 6th round of bidding by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds an 80% share, in partnership with the company CNODC (20%).

