Petz raises BRL 779 million; Dasa, RD and Ouro Fino announce acquisitions, Alliar confirms Tanure’s proposal and more news

SAO PAULO – The corporate news this Friday (19) highlights that Petz (PETZ3) moved BRL 779 million in its subsequent share offering (follow-on, in English). Dasa (DASA3), Raia Drogasil (RADL3) and Ouro Fino (OFSA3) announced acquisitions.

Alupar (ALUP11) and Porto Seguro (PSSA3) will distribute earnings.

Alliar (AALR3), in turn, informed that MAM Asset Management, manager of businessman Nelson Tanure, increased the value of the acquisition proposal by the totality of the company’s shares held by the controlling shareholders. Check out the highlights:

Iron ore

Iron ore futures rose after some positive news from China’s troubled real estate sector, but traders remained cautious about the outlook for overall raw material demand at the world’s biggest steelmaker.

January’s most traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed up 2.5% at RMB 536 ($84) a ton. The contract hit RMB 509.50 earlier in the day, the lowest since November 6, 2020, and marked its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the December iron ore contract rose 5.1% to $90.60.

Petz (PETZ3) priced its follow-on share offering at BRL 19.00 per share, a 2.8% discount from yesterday’s close. Based on the fixed value per share, the transaction generated R$779 million.

The funds raised in the offer will be used to develop the company’s digital platform, technology and logistics, possible acquisitions and accelerate the opening of stores and veterinary hospitals. Petz’s plan is to open 50 new stores next year.

As a result of the capital increase, Petz’s new capital stock increased to R$1.188 billion, divided into 435,057,914 common shares.

Alliar ([ativo=ALLR3])

Alliar (ALLR3) announced on Thursday night that MAM Asset Management, manager of the resources of businessman Nelson Tanure, sent a binding proposal addressed to the company’s controlling shareholders for the acquisition of up to the entirety of the company’s shares held by the controlling shareholders, at the price per share of R$20.50.

According to a press release, the Proposal is valid until November 26, 2021.

Dasa (DASA3) announced yesterday (18) the acquisition of 100% of Mantris. Mantris develops services related to occupational medicine and integrated health management.

In a statement, the company also informed that its subsidiary, Diagnostics Maipú por Imágenes, made the total purchase of the company Laboratório de Medicina, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Values ​​were not disclosed.

RD (RADL3) approved the acquisition of Cuco Health so that the purchase price per share is more than one and a half times higher than the equity value of the share.

Therefore, there will be a right of withdrawal for shareholders who did not vote in favor of the acquisition of Cuco Health until December 20th.

The refund amount will be R$ 2.64 per share.

Fine Gold (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino Saúde Animal (OFSA3) acquired all the shareholdings issued by Regenera Medicina Veterinária Advanced, for the amount of R$ 20 million.

Alupar (ALUP11) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$70.33 million, equivalent to R$0.08 per common share, R$0.08 per preferred share and R$0.24 per unit.

Shareholders registered in the company’s records at the end of April 27 will be entitled to receive these dividends.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) corrected the amount of interest on equity (JCP) informed at the end of October, to be paid by May 30, 2022.

The correct remuneration is R$0.2773 per share.

Gafisa (GFSA3) informed that it managed to raise around R$ 150 million from investors, “reinforcing its cash position, while maintaining itself as a developer of the projects involved in this operation”, he pointed out.

According to the company, the adjustment in the amount raised was mainly due to (i) changes in the structure of the operation, motivated by changes in the national scenario; (ii) the fact that the operation announced on 08.03.2021 originally involved 5 projects, and the final transaction was carried out considering 4 plots of land, all of which already belonged to the company’s landbank.

“The core of the operation remained the same, that is, seeking to recycle the capital already invested in land on the Company’s balance sheet, with a significant increase in liquidity and cash availability for the development of Gafisa’s projects. This operation, combined with Gafisa’s fourth consecutive quarter with profit, and other strong company indicators, attest to the effort and dedication of the company’s management – ​​especially Gafisa Capital – in re-establishing Gafisa as one of the largest real estate development companies in the country. ”, he stated.

Camil (CAML3) concluded the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 series.

Said debentures correspond to the amount of R$ 650 million and will have a term of 7 years.

The funds will be used in the construction and installation of an electric energy cogeneration plant from biomass and in strengthening the company’s working capital.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) informed that last Tuesday (16) the second and last stretch that makes up the Santa Luzia project went into commercial operation. The Santa Luzia Lot has a total annualized RAP of R$63 million.

Dexco (DXCO3) announced the resumption of operations at the vitreous chinaware unit in Queimados (RJ).

The S&P rating agency assigned a ‘brAA’ rating to Orizon (ORVR3), with a stable outlook.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

Charles River Capital now holds a position of less than 10% of the capital of BrasilAgro (AGRO3).

