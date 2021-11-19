PF arrests suspects and destroys machines operating against illegal mining in areas of transmission towers in Pará; PHOTOS | For

The seized material, which includes backhoes, engines and tracks, was destroyed at the seizure sites. One of the engines used in mining was blown up by the PF (photo below).

“In the integrated action, 16 search and seizure warrants were carried out in places of environmental degradation,arrests were made in flagrante delicto, seizures of ore and destruction of equipment used as instruments of crime,” said delegate Adriele Maiorka, head of the PF department in Marabá, southeastern Pará.

Explosion of one of the machines found in illegal mining in Pará

The exact amount of material seized and how each one was rendered useless, as well as how many prisoners and their identities were not informed by the PF.

Mining at the base of the transmission towers

Illegal extraction of octo and manganese was operating near the base of Belo Monte's transmission towers.

According to the Federal Police, the irregular activity threatened the country’s energy supply, as it used the security area of ​​the transmission towers, about 50 meters around each structure, as a mining site. This glued the security of the towers and the network wheel at risk.

“The mining activity was so intense at the base of the towers that it was about to compromise security and stability, and could even cause the collapse of these structures and the national level of energy shortages, affecting millions of Brazilians,” said delegate Maiorka.

This illegal extraction takes place under the Xingu/Estreito Transmission Line, which, in addition to Pará, also passes through Tocantins, Goiás and Minas Gerais. The total area affected was not informed, how many mines were located or how long they had been in operation.

Machines seized during an operation against illegal mining in Pará

More than 30 vehicles and three helicopters are used to reach the sites in the action that involves at least 120 federal agents of the Federal Police, National Mining Agency (ANM), Management and Operational Center of the Amazon Protection System (CENSIPAM), Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) National Force, Federal Highway Police (PRF) and National Council for the Legal Amazon .

The investigation is ongoing. Those involved could face six to one year in prison and pay fines for illegal logging, non-compliance with environmental legislation and crimes against economic order.

Illegal mining area near transmission lines in Pará

Also according to the PF, Operation Guaraci is an allusion to the “sun god in Tupi-Guarani mythology, being the entity responsible for bringing light and heat to mortals”.

Operation against illegal mining that threatened energy supply unleashed in Pará

Federal agents carry out operation against illegal extraction of ears under transmission lines

Illegal mining near the electricity transmission tower coming from Belo Monte

