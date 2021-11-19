PF asks the STF to investigate the involvement of parliamentarians in secret budget deviations

BRASILIA — The Federal Police requested authorization from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to open an inquiry to investigate the involvement of parliamentarians in misuse of funds through the rapporteur’s amendments, in the so-called “secret budget”. The request was sent to Minister Rosa Weber.

The initial investigation aims to identify the authors of the amendments with irregularities already detected by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), relating to the purchase of tractors. The request is still in its infancy, with the intention of searching for these names.

The rapporteur’s amendments make up the so-called “secret budget”, an artifice by which the deputy or senator chosen as rapporteur of the budget for that year has the power to directly forward suggestions for the application of federal resources to the ministries. In this process, however, it is not disclosed the name of the parliamentarian who appears as the author of the request. And thus, this instrument has been used by Planalto to boost the amendments of allied parliamentarians in exchange for support for the government’s projects in Congress.

In addition to this new request made by the PF, there are already two other inquiries running in the STF involving the secret budget. The two are with minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

On the last 10th, the STF confirmed, by eight votes to two, the decision of Rosa Weber who suspended the payment of the so-called rapporteur amendments for the entire year of 2021. of rapporteur are registered in a centralized electronic platform of the central organ of the Federal Budget and Planning System.