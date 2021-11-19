PF suspects government interference in the extradition of Allan dos Santos – Politics

Pocket blogger Allan dos Santos (photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

THE Federal Police will open an investigation to find out whether the Ministry of Justice tried to interfere in the extradition of Pocket blogger Allan dos Santos. The request for preventive detention against him was authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the month of October, and it was up to the Ministry to intermediate the procedure, through the Department of Asset Recovery and International Legal Cooperation (DRCI) .

Allan dos Santos went to the United States in August 2020, with permission to stay until February 11 of this year, but until then, he had not returned. The extradition request reached the hands of the American authorities in recent days and, so far, is awaiting a decision by the US. The blogger resists surrendering.

Due to the imbroglio, Federal Police delegate Silvia Amelia da Fonseca was dismissed this month from the position of director of the DRCI. The resignation, signed by the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, was seen by the PF as a reprisal for Allan’s extradition process. Moraes also requested that the blogger’s name be forwarded to Interpol’s Red Diffusion list.

Alexandre de Moraes rapporteur of inquiries against fake news and anti-democratic acts. Allan dos Santos is among the targets of the two actions. The suspicion that these actions may have been financed with public resources from his dialogue with the Bolsonaro family and with parliamentarians aligned with the government.