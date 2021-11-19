Pilots take Covid, leave dozens in isolation and are fired for “serious violation”

Cathay Pacific Cargo Boeing 747-8F – Image: Comyu / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific fired three Covid-19 cargo plane pilots who became infected with Covid-19 in Frankfurt, Germany, after an internal investigation found the trio was involved in a “serious breach” of the requirements. of the crew abroad.

In a statement on the afternoon of Thursday, November 18, Hong Kong’s main airline did not disclose the violation, but said the individuals in question were “no longer employed” by it.

“After the investigation of these cases, regrettably, the findings indicate a serious breach of requirements during crew stopovers abroad,” the statement said.

However, local media reports that a company source said the trio were suspected of leaving their hotel rooms in Germany.

In response to the findings and considering the “severity of the incident,” the government told Cathay to ensure that such events do not recur. “The Department of Transport and Housing is deeply sorry and can hardly accept the non-compliance of the cargo crew in question,” said the agency, although noting that it understands that these are specific cases.





The three infections among cargo pilots, exempt from quarantine, caused the quarantine of more than 150 Cathay employees. Many other close contacts were sent to a government isolation facility in Penny’s Bay.

More than 120 students at Discovery Bay International School, where one pilot’s wife teaches and two children study, and about 70 friends and colleagues of the other two infected pilots were also quarantined.

“We recognize the impact these incidents have had on all of our personnel, their families and the community, especially those who are now being quarantined at a government facility,” the airline said.

Two of the pilots, aged between 29 and 57, were confirmed infected on 10 November. They claimed, during an epidemiological investigation by the health authorities, that they did not leave their rooms during their stay at the German hotel and did not participate in any meeting.

The third pilot, 53, had stayed at the same hotel and was confirmed infected on Sunday, the 14th.

The airline said it will ask the government to release some of its employees from quarantine as a result of the conclusion of its investigation into how the pilots acquired Covid-19.





In the wake of the infections, Cathay and the government revised the protocol for pilots exempt from quarantine, tightening supervision at home during the first seven days of return from a trip.

The airline was at risk of losing its exemption privileges, further jeopardizing its flight operations, which are already affected by Covid-19’s strict quarantine policies in the region.

The news of the pilot fraud caused a lot of reactions from the aviation community.

“The three drivers should take all the blame. Hundreds of crew and families went to Penny’s Bay because of her misconduct,” said a colleague.

A senior aviation executive criticized the involved pilots and airline management for their lack of oversight.