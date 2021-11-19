PIS/Pasep allowance starts to be paid soon

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance was postponed to 2022 after a meeting of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) with companies and workers’ representatives. According to forecasts, payment will start in February of next year.

In fact, the postponement helped the government to use the benefit’s resources to pay for the BEM (Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income), which allows for a reduction in working hours and wages, as well as the suspension of contracts. With that, the government managed to save R$ 8 billion, and kept jobs through the Bem.

This year, the payment of the 2020 base year salary bonus would begin in the second semester. However, the calendar was transferred to 2022, with a forecast of release in January or February.

Thus, the payment schedule should come out in January, after the government analyzes the information received from the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

The PIS/Pasep ceiling will be readjusted based on the national floor, which in 2022 should have the value of BRL 1,200, taking into account that the forecasts of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) which is indicating an inflation of 9 ,1%.

Therefore, those who worked 12 months will be entitled to a salary (estimate for next year: R$1,200) and those who worked 30 days will receive a proportional of 1/12 of the salary, which should be R$100. the values ​​are forecasts for the next year, with possible changes.

See the rules for withdrawing the PIS/Pasep salary bonus

Have worked with a formal contract for at least one month in the base year;

Be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages with a formal contract in the base year;

Have the data correctly informed by the employee in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).