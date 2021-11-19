PlayStation will start its Black Friday offers on the 19th

Black Friday only officially takes place next week, more precisely on November 26th, but Sony has already confirmed that PlayStation offers start tomorrow, the 19th! This year, hundreds of PlayStation 5 and PS4 games will have discounted prices on PlayStation Store, so stay tuned!

In addition to the internet, selected retailers and official partners will also have good deals on a great selection of games. Check out some of them:

Discount PS5 Games at Stores

deathloop – discount of up to 17%

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – discount of up to 20%

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Version – discount of up to 29%

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension – discount of up to 29%

return – discount of up to 29%

demon’s souls – discount of up to 43%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – discount of up to 40%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – discount of up to 29%

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5) – discount of up to 50%

Nioh Collection (PS5) – discount of up to 43%

Discount PS4 Games at Stores

PlayStation Hits – up to 40% discounts

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS4) – discount of up to 50%

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4 – discount of up to 33%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – discount of up to 40%

The Last of Us Part II – discount of up to 50%

Days Gone – discount of up to 50%

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year – discount of up to 50%

In addition to games, the annual subscription to the PlayStation Plus service will also be sold at a 33% discount, a great chance to renew your plan. Finally, the aforementioned PlayStation Store will have many discounts on titles such as:

FIFA 22 (PS4)

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PS4 and PS5)

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition (PS4 and PS5)

NBA 2K22 (PS4 and PS5)

Madden NFL 22 (PS4)

Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)

deathloop

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles

Resident Evil Village (PS4 and PS5)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Marvel’s Avengers

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 and PS5)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4 and PS5)

If you like a game, remember that promotional prices will be active until November 29th! What did you think of these offers? Are you thinking of buying a title from the list? Comment below!