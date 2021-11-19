Port of Santos terminal is sold for R$ 558 million by Petrobras

The terminals at the Port of Santos were sold for R$ 558,250,000.99 by Petrobras, this Friday (19), in what the government considers the biggest port auction in the last 20 years.

Public session 06 and 11/2021 was held by Antaq and the Ministry of Infrastructure and took place at B3 headquarters at 11 am.

The terminal is intended for the movement, storage and distribution of bulk liquid combustibles.

The STS08A has 297,349 square meters and has an estimated investment of R$ 678.3 million during the duration of the contract. In addition to this amount, another R$1.3 billion will be used by the winning company in operating expenses.

The terminal was operated by Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras, and needs to be expanded to meet the growing demand, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Initially, three port areas were scheduled to be auctioned this Friday (19). In addition to the Santos complex, an auction was also held for the Port of Imbituba (SC), which handles bulk liquid fuels or chemicals.

The so-called IMB 05 was sold for R$ 200,000.00 by Fertilizantes Santa Catarina, represented by Itaú.

The third area was STS08, at the Port of Santos. With 168,324 square meters, it should receive R$ 260.6 million for infrastructure improvement. However, the government said that it will carry out new studies to re-issue the terminal, which had no interested parties.

With the terminal leases, the federal government hopes to guarantee around R$ 1 billion in private investments throughout the respective contracts and the generation of more than 16 thousand jobs.

The auctions are part of Super Infra, a season of year-end auctions in which the federal government intends to attract around R$ 23.5 billion in private investments and generate 400 thousand jobs.

In update