Pragmata, game announced by Capcom for 2022, is postponed to 2023

To reveal the news, Capcom released an unusual trailer

Capcom has just announced that the game Pragmata has been postponed to 2023. First revealed in 2020, the graphics and mysterious trailer drew so much attention that many people believed it to be a Hideo Kojima game. the jThe action game in a dystopian world received an unusual trailer to reveal the postponement.

In the trailer we see a close-up of the mysterious little girl from the game, until she looks directly into the camera and holds up a small poster with the year 2022 crossed out and the year 2023, as well as an apology. As she stares helplessly at the camera, you’ll probably feel bad if you’re annoyed by the delay..

Capcom said in an official statement that the game’s development is on schedule, but to deliver the best experience, the team decided to change the game’s launch window. “Our team is working hard on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to change the launch window to 2023. Thank you so much for your patience.”.

Maybe the company’s strategy with the trailer, is to ensure that fans waiting for the title since 2020 are not upset. In addition, the company also released a new artwork that highlights the mysterious little girl from Pragmata.



Pragmata takes place on the Moon, in a dystopian future. Aside from an action game, involving an astronaut, a cyborg, a cat hologram and the little girl who doesn’t need a space suit, we don’t have any information on how the gameplay will be and what the game’s plot actually is.. Despite the great anticipation caused during the announcement, the game went unnoticed during those two years. As Capcom decided to remind people of its existence, there is a small possibility that we will have more details revealed about the game soon., who knows during the Game Awards, which takes place on December 9th. Pragmata should be released for the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023, until then, remember below the first trailer revealed about the game.

Source: Kotaku, Capcom