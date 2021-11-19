‘Preach the Hate’ · TV News

This Thursday (18th), Dayane Mello took some time out of her day to speak ill of Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13. The model said that her psychological condition was destroyed due to the fights involving the Alagoas. “He preaches hate,” fired the girl.

During a conversation with Dynho Alves, the native of Santa Catarina and Valentina Francavilla detonated the former ally and stated that he does not care about the feelings of his colleagues in confinement. “He disdains people. He thinks he knows who will leave and who won’t,” analyzed the Italian.

“He enters the room and leaves the room, as if nothing had happened. Me there, mentally, psychologically destroyed since the day I farm. He destroys me psychologically. I try to get back on my feet, and he keeps on destroying me. He is the cause. of my sadness,” said Dayane.

“When he sees me happy, he destroys me. It’s very difficult for me,” she continued in another passage.

Dayane also commented on Rico’s habit of singing gospel songs and stated that the native of Alagoas only reproduces words related to God by mouth. “He keeps praising the Lord’s music, praising, praising. But then he preaches hate,” added the former Big Brother Italia.

