Prefixed Treasury above 11% per year: is it worth it? – 11/18/2021

Do you want to invest in Tesouro Direto, but want to know exactly how much you will earn? Or do you have a right plan for the money you should use in the medium term, in three or five years?

There is a public bond that meets these needs: the Prefixed Treasury. It is the subject of the third video in the Treasure Map series. In the video below, we explain how much it pays to invest R$100 per month in two fixed-rate bonds.

The name is self-explanatory: Prefixed Treasure. It is an investment, therefore, with interest that does not change.

Does this mean that if there is inflation, if the Selic interest rate goes up, if the government changes, ? nothing changes in the profitability you hired. If you invest in a bond with an interest of 8% per year, that will be the return to maturity.

Who is it suitable for?

Understanding this logic is critical to knowing who it is suitable for. First, for those people who want to ensure a certain return and believe that interest rates are at a good level. For some reason, they estimate that other investments will pay less in the coming months and years. Therefore, it already guarantees the rate of return.

It is an appropriate option, for example, if you assess that the Selic rate, the basic interest rate, will fall and with it the profitability of post-fixed investments. It is worth remembering that this is not the case today, as the Selic is in an uptrend.

Also, Prefixed Treasury bonds can be interesting if you have plans that exactly match the dates on the paper.

If you want to buy a car in three years, the fixed-rate bond that has this maturity can combine the useful with the pleasant: you can leave the money earning until the moment you need it at a rate that allows you to plan exactly how much you will have in the redemption.

Risk

The fixed rate risk, on the other hand, is exactly the opposite of the situations above. If the rate is at a very low level, 2% a year, for example, and fixed income options appear paying more, such as 5% a year, you do not earn, as you could be investing your money better.

Another risky situation occurs, for example, when plans change. Let’s assume that you apply for a three-year fixed rate, thinking that you will change your car during this period, but decide to anticipate your plans.

The application already made expires in three years and it would not be ideal to withdraw money. In presets, it is recommended to plan to stay until maturity.

Term, price and yield

On the date of publication of this column, Tesouro Direto offered three fixed-rate securities: 2024, 2026 and 2031. But the 2031 term pays semiannual interest, another mechanism that will be the subject of the column. For now, let’s focus on the first two.

In both, profitability is above 11% per year, a good return even by Brazilian standards of high interest rates.

To invest, all you need is around R$30 and an open brokerage account.

The good news is that registration is usually online and in many cases there is no charge to apply.

Do you already invest in Treasury Direct bonds? If yes, which one? Comment below or on our social networks (Instagram or YouTube).