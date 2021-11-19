Prepare the card! Amazon starts Black Friday tomorrow with discounts of up to 60%

Awaited by many, Black Friday can be the ideal opportunity to buy a new accessory to make your home smarter, to exchange that old smartphone from war, or to give a nice upgrade in the home office by exchanging the notebook for a more powerful one and current. However, in some cases it is not necessary to wait until the last Friday of the month — the correct date for Black Friday — to take advantage of the promotions, and one of the examples of this is the start, from tomorrow, of the main promotions campaign on the Amazon, with products from the most varied areas and prices.

According to Amazon, it will be possible to take advantage of promotions on thousands of products, with discounts of up to 70% on Books and eBooks; 50% in Fashion; 35% in Electronics; 30% in Pet Shop, Baby Shop, Routine Products, Stationery, Tools & Construction, Toys & Games, Beauty & Food & Beverage; and 25% in Home, Kitchen, Computer and IT, Barbecue, Garden and Swimming Pool, Smart Home, Alcoholic Drinks and Auto. Not least, starting tomorrow (November 19), it will be possible to guarantee a discount of up to R$100 on items from the Kindle and Fire TV lines with Alexa, in addition to having the promise of discounts on the smart speaker Echo from midday onwards. -night of the 25th of November.

It is worth remembering that, as in previous years, products can be paid in installments on your credit card (up to 10 installments) and Amazon Prime subscribers guarantee free shipping on eligible products. Those interested in checking which promotions are going on at the moment can access the action’s exclusive page, through the link below. Heats up Black Friday Amazon To make it easier, we also bring the highlights of the Amazon product line that are already confirmed for tomorrow, and also Roku, which will be sold at a promotional price from 11/23.