President of Clube do Remo rebuts criticism of Cruzeiro | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

The final moments of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship are being quite intense. If it wasn’t enough for fans to be distressed due to the clubs’ uncertainties regarding their destiny in the competition, the teams continue to manifest themselves not only behind the scenes, but also in the courts, aiming to seek the most diverse interests.

This Thursday (18), the president of Cruzeiro, Sergio Rodrigues, was speaking for the first time in a more forceful way, about the acts of racism caused by some fans of the Minas Gerais team against forward Jefferson, from Clube do Remo, by through a notice posted on the club’s official website.

Cruzeiro criticizes Remo’s stance in case of racial injury

According to the statement, the director would have contacted the president of Clube do Remo, Fabio Bentes, to offer every possible structure and that, together, the teams could set an example in the fight against racism. However, according to Cruzeiro, no response was sent and the celestial club was surprised with the accusation of racial injury.

“The president of the club from Pará, however, did not even respond to Cruzeiro, having chosen to present a notice of infraction to the STJD, preferring to turn an opportunity for discussion crucial to the development and evolution of our society into an attempt to harm an opponent in sport. We trust the Sports Justice and we are convinced that the facts will be duly clarified there”, emphasizes Cruzeiro in a statement.

However, according to the azulino representative, at no time was he approached by the leaders of Fox. In contact with the DOL, Fábio Bentes stated: “I have not received any contact from him and for sure if I had, I would have replied, obviously.”

“I find it curious that he’s talking about club union and dialogue because when he decided to violate the decision of the technical congress of clubs giving entry to the public release only for his team in court, while all the other teams wanted to wait for the technical congress, he didn’t worry about union. Now he comes with a speech to try to defend himself against something bad, which unfortunately happened and they didn’t take any steps to curb it”, concludes the president of Clube do Remo.

Cruzeiro will be judged for racial injury against Rowing’s attacker

Cruzeiro was denounced and will respond to article 243-G for discriminatory act. The passage comprises “discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly or disabled person”.

According to the article, the penalty may be “suspension of five to ten matches, if practiced by an athlete, even if substitute, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days , if practiced by any other natural person subject to this Code, in addition to a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand”.