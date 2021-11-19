President of Unimed Federation/RS visits Bagé next week – Qwerty Portal

Unimed Região da Campanha/RS will receive a special visit, the president Dr. Nilson Luiz May and delegation on this Monday, November 22, with the objective of celebrating the 50th anniversary of Unimed Federation/RS.

In this opportunity, the interiorization called “50 years on the road, towards the future” will take place, the caravan is traveling through the 27 Unimeds of the State in addition to the other branches of the Unimed-RS Business Cooperative System – Uniair, Service Center, Unicoopmed, Unimed/RS Institute and House of Memory.

The caravan consisted of the President of Unimed Federation RS, Dr. Nilson Luiz May, the Vice President of Integration and State Relations, Dr. Jorge Antônio Martines and the Regional Coordinator Area 2, Dr. Ernani Bulow. The group will be received at 9:30 am at the Dom Diogo de Souza Museum by the local leaders of Unimed Region of Campanha/RS, represented by the President of the URC/RS, Dr. Michel Mansur Kaé, the Vice-President Dr. Jorge Moussa, the Superintendent Dr. César Mello and other directors, in addition to the participation of the cooperating physician and writer, Dr. Elisabeth Macedo de Fagundes.

Afterwards, the group moves to the cooperative’s Emergency Room, which opened in May this year, and then heads to the Administrative Headquarters, where work meetings, inauguration of commemorative plaques and lunch take place.

Sanitary Script and Protocols – In order to guarantee the safety of the Federation’s delegation and the local board, the event follows the sanitary protocol that complies with the current decrees for prevention and protection against Covid-19.

Source: Unimed Campaign Region.