The owner of Manchester City, one of the main and most powerful teams in English football, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, told President Jair Bolsonaro, last Monday (15), that he intends to buy two Brazilian football teams. The information was provided by columnist Ana Flor, from Portal G1.

President Jair Bolsonaro presents the Brazilian national team shirt to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan — Photo: Alan Santos/PR

According to two sources revealed to the columnist, the prince’s statement was made to the president during their meeting in the Middle East. Bolsonaro visited three countries in one week — in addition to the Emirates, he visited Bahrain and Qatar, the country that will host next year’s Football World Cup.

Al Nahyan did not reveal which Brazilian teams would be the targets of Arab investment. Bolsonaro joked, asking it to be Palmeiras, of which he is a fan. The most likely is that, as in other countries, prospecting will be made for the purchase of smaller teams from Brazil.

At the meeting, the president offered the prince a shirt for the Brazilian team.

