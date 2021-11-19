PROADI-SUS offers 50 free online courses for healthcare professionals

Through the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (PROADI-SUS) and in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Windmills Hospital enrollment is open for 50 qualification courses aimed at health professionals. EaD classes are free and are part of five projects that the institution conducts through PROADI-SUS – enrollment periods vary from December this year to December 2023. The topics covered are focused on ethics in research with human beings, understanding care guidelines, patient safety in pharmaceutical care, inspection measures in therapeutic communities and practices in Pediatric Intensive Care Units (ICU) services.

Find out below about the initiatives that offer the qualifications.

• TeleUTI (Pediatric): available until December 2021

In order to use telemedicine for the discussion of clinical cases, distance education and training in Intensive Care Units, with a view to systematizing care, qualifying care and reducing the risks inherent in assisting critically ill patients, the TeleUTI project offers five online courses on Basic and Advanced Life Support in Pediatrics, Pain Assessment and Recommendations for the Prevention of IPCS.

Duration: From 2:00 to 4:00.

Target Audience: Health professionals working in Pediatric Intensive Care Units.

• Patient Safe: available until March 2022

Aiming to implement and qualify the National Patient Safety Program (PNSP) in health institutions in Brazil, the Patient Safe project offers 11 courses covering Patient Safety, Risk Management, Leadership and Teamwork. The courses on the Improvement Model are the first in this format produced by national experts and within the Brazilian context.

Duration: From 1 am to 6 am.

Target Audience: Clinical and non-clinical professionals in the health area, graduated in higher education who develop actions for continuous improvement in the promotion of patient safety.

• EAD ANVISA: available until December 2021

In partnership with the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), the Hospital Moinhos de Vento provides 17 educational tools with access to guidelines that support the best practices in the operation of health services in the country. The purpose of the training is to guide how health care services should work based on the regulatory measures proposed by ANVISA, in addition to providing the professional with full mastery of the applicability of the standards, ordinances and resolutions that guide inspections in the various health establishments in the country .

Duration: From 4am to 6pm.

Target Audience: Assistance and non-assistance professionals who work with infection control or control the use of antimicrobials; professionals who work in the inspection process of public and private health services.

• Qualification of Research Ethics Committees (CEPs Qualification): available until December 2021

The project, prepared by the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep), in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the Moinhos de Vento Hospital, provides 13 self-instructional courses with the aim of educating and promoting knowledge of the research monitoring system, consisting of Ethics and Research Committees and Conep. The objective is to improve the administrative work and the speed of ethical analysis of CEPs in order, in the end, to strengthen the protection of research participants.

Duration: From 2:00 to 3:00.

Target Audience: Coordinators, members, administrative employees of CEPs and other users of the CEP/Conep system.

• Clinical-care guidelines: available until November and December/2023

The development of clinical-care guidelines for the health care process is essential for better quality and standardization of medical routines, in addition to standardizing procedures, it can improve health care and patients and improve the allocation of resources in the area. . To support SUS in the formulation of these guidelines, the initiative offers two training courses: one focused on the development of clinical-care guidelines and the other is the GRADE System (Graduation of the certainty of evidence). Both qualifications aim to disseminate knowledge and generate recommendations for a better quality of the public health system, with a special focus on guidelines for the Ministry of Health.

The first course is intended to train health professionals to understand the panorama of this topic in the country, as well as critically assess the processes, develop and improve existing guidelines, including Clinical Protocols and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT). The GRADE System course, on the other hand, aims to present the importance of the system for the assessment of certainty of evidence in guidelines, addressing systematic reviews and health technology assessments for decision-making, in addition to transposing information contained in systematic reviews to tables summary and profile of the evidence.

Duration: 20h.

Target Audience: Professionals with knowledge in systematic review or assessment of health technologies, who are involved in REBRATS or CONITEC activities, including NATS members and Ministry of Health workers. Academics, professionals working with the topic guidelines and HTA, managers and scientific audience that relates to the area.

For more information, access edX – Moinhos de Vento (hospitalmoinhos .org.br) .