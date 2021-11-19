‘Put Sylvinho as a helper’

In Neto’s opinion, Odair Hellmann, formerly of Internacional and Fluminense, is the ideal name for Corinthians at the moment

on your show at TV Bandeirantes this Thursday, the former player grandson returned to criticize the technician of Corinthians, Sylvinho.

Out of breath in “the ball owners“, the idol from Alvinegro criticized the tactics and the changes made by the coach during the 1-0 defeat by Flamengo, last Wednesday, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship.

Neto also said that if Rubro-Negro had used their complete team, with all the holders, they would have applied a rout.

“Congratulations, Sylvinho! How do you put Vitinho on the left side to score? You have Roni, Adson, Mantuan… Then you, Sylvinho, put Luan on! Renato Augusto with one leg is better than Luan“, shot.

“And it wasn’t even Flamengo’s mix on the field. It was ‘Bauruzinho’, ‘Banguzinho’! If it entered with the titulart, Corinthians would take about five, six!“he exclaimed.

Also according to the former player, “it’s no longer possible” for Sylvinho to be coach of Corinthians.

Neto, by the way, has already indicated his favorite name to take over the team in case the current commander leaves: Odair Hellmann, ex-International and Fluminense.

In the presenter’s view, Sylvinho would be a better fit as Odair’s assistant at the moment.





“With Sylvinho, he loses in pre-Libertadores again! Do you really think it’s still possible for Sylvinho to be a coach? It does not give! He quits helping and hires Odair Hellmann,” he concluded.