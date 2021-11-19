QD-OLED: See what to expect from TVs to be announced by Samsung at CES 2022

According to the source, the new TVs that use a combination of OLED technology and Quantum Dot will be announced during the Samsung First Look event, which could take place before the start of CES.
To explain a little better, QD-OLED screens use organic blue light emitters that work similarly to OLED, but are covered by a layer of red and green quantum dots with nanocrystals that absorb blue light and convert it into self-light as necessary, thus creating an OLED-like effect with purer colors.
Therefore, Samsung must use its own panels instead of LG’s, which use WRGB technology that was created based on Kodak patents, which combine several layers of independent light emitters in different colors combined to create the white color.
The new generation of QD-OLED TVs is being produced at the 8.5 Gen factory in Asan, South Korea, on the Q1 production line. Sources indicate that the production capacity of this plant is 30,000 2,200 x 2,500 mm substrates per month, each of which can be used to produce 6 55″ panels or 3 65″ panels.
As such, it is possible that the factory will be able to meet a demand for 1 million 65-inch TVs or 2 million 55-inch TVs per year.