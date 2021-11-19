QD-OLED: See what to expect from TVs to be announced by Samsung at CES 2022

According to the source, the new TVs that use a combination of OLED technology and Quantum Dot will be announced during the Samsung First Look event, which could take place before the start of CES.

To explain a little better, QD-OLED screens use organic blue light emitters that work similarly to OLED, but are covered by a layer of red and green quantum dots with nanocrystals that absorb blue light and convert it into self-light as necessary, thus creating an OLED-like effect with purer colors.