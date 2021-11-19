R$40 million jet is up for auction in Jundiaí at a fraction of the price, see inside

Image: Internal Revenue Service





The Federal Revenue Office in Jundiaí, a city neighboring Greater São Paulo, informs that this Thursday, November 18, it opens the bid phase for the auction of a Dassault Falcon 2000 aircraft.

The luxurious executive aircraft seized by the Federal Revenue Service was manufactured in 1998 and has a capacity for 10 passengers. The model has an intercontinental range, being able to fly non-stop, for example, from the Northeast of Brazil to Portugal or from the North to the United States.

The minimum proposal value informed by the Revenue is R$ 2,275,000.00, however, details about the airworthiness (documentary and operational condition) of the aircraft are not presented.

A Falcon 2000 jet in this age range and in suitable conditions of use costs, according to information from EvoJets, between US$ 6.75 million and US$ 8.25 million, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 37.3 million and R$ $45.6 million at the current currency rate.

The public bidding session will be on December 15th. The electronic auction is open to individuals and legal entities, who must access the platform using a digital certificate.

The visit period for the aircraft by those interested in participating in the auction starts this Thursday, 18th, and ends on December 14th, by appointment by calling (11) 4588-2611 or by e-mail [email protected] rfb.gov.br.

The auction notice is available on the IRS website, which can be accessed through this link.

With information from the Federal Revenue of Brazil