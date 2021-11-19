Read the review of The French Chronicle, new film by Wes Anderson

The fact of The French Chronicle having as the protagonist an old magazine editor, who cares for the creative freedom of his collaborators but doesn’t stop worrying about the money they burn at his expense, says a lot about the film. The editor is lived by Bill Murray and we found out right away that he was going to die, leaving orders that, in the event of his death, the search be discontinued. There is a sense of twilight in the air, therefore, which is even latent in Murray’s interpretation, always capable of a thousand ways to express tiredness.

the movies of Wes Anderson they are always dealing with the regret of the end of something, because they start from the assumption that innocence cannot be preserved other than in an artificial and self-conscious way (the obsession with doll-house-type scenarios, framed frontally and symmetrically, is the main expression of this photographic attempt to paralyze and preserve a memory naïve of things). Not by chance, the best works of the filmmaker, such as The Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) and moonrise kingdom (2012), are those that come closest to repairing the innocence in the world in such a way that the artifice becomes almost “natural”.

what do we have in The French Chronicle is that both are intensified, both the artifice and the lament. The film is dealing with the end of things in two layers: the extinction of a certain craftsmanship and also the closing of the 20th century. already compared The French Chronicle with the movies of Jacques Tati and this approximation seems obvious: the French master’s comedies also started from a defense of innocence through super-aesthetic pantomime, but in Tati’s case this lent itself to a critique of modernity in the 1960s, while Wes Anderson’s context is that of the end of the century of images, which is confused with the decline of the American empire – and by extension the crisis of its movie industry.

It is understandable and it seems almost inevitable that Anderson – now reaching the mark of ten feature films in his 25-year career – would look at his own work through the filter of this evident privilege of making a cinema full of idiosyncrasies, disputed by the biggest names in acting Hollywood, at a time when artistic concessions imposed by technology and media conglomerates are the norm. Anderson doesn’t pretend to be misunderstood; faithful to his film project and especially zealous of the creative freedom he enjoys, he takes on The French Chronicle – accompanied by at least 20 renowned actors and actresses – this project takes a new stress test. Even the obsession with tableau vivant is updated, now with entire action scenes frozen in the nick of time.

You can say that, in addition to the eccentricities, The French Chronicle is a political film, even more so than the pacifism speech that preceded it in Anderson’s previous live-action film, The Grand Hotel Budapest (2014), because this commitment to reconciling art and the world is essentially political – or, in this case, reconciling a certain end of art with a certain end of the world. In these terms, the three short stories that make up the film (and offer complementary looks at layers and layers of the creative process) have a clear progression: first the expression of art as a business, then art as a political act, and finally, in history of the cook’s poison (and of the page that was almost discarded), art as a gesture of self-destruction.

Returning to Eurocentrism themes, languages ​​and places (walking through references ranging from May 68 to the adventures designed by Herge), Wes Anderson is paying tribute to the popular culture that inspired him, of course. But it is important not to underestimate this tribute, nor the nostalgic and romantic look at the press; the compositions of Alexandre Desplat they always work with Anderson to amplify innocence but here they also pack the elegy, almost a cautionary tale of the American sunset mirrored in this embalmed Eurocentrism. If it were a flower movie – the character of Owen Wilson he warns you early on that he hates them – they would certainly be fading by now.