Real Madrid builds strategy to sign Flamengo player | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 11/18/2021 19:10

Rio – Related to the match against Corinthians, Matheus França, 17, is one of the great promises of Flamengo’s base. Player with the highest fine in the history of the Rio de Janeiro club, the young man has been sought after by Real Madrid. According to information from the “Coluna do Fla” portal, the Spanish club is putting together a strategy to hire the athlete.

The interest of the Spanish club was first reported by the newspaper “AS”. Real Madrid’s idea is to observe the athlete himself and his staff, in order to create a good relationship that will positively interfere in a possible future negotiation. The merengue club is responsible for the biggest sale in the history of Flamengo. In 2018, Rubro-Negro traded Vinicius Junior for 45 million euros (about R$ 164 million) at the time.

Last month Matheus França signed a new contract with Flamengo until April 2027, with a termination fine of 100 million euros, around R$ 621 million at the current price. The young man’s last contract ran until 2025.

Aged 17, the player arrived at Flamengo in 2016, after standing out at Olaria’s base. At Rubro-Negro, he is appointed as one of the great names of the 2004 generation, along with Victor Hugo, Matheus Gonçalves and Petterson, and has all the credentials to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior and Lucas Paquetá, who left the club and are doing success in Europe and in the Brazilian team.

Behind the scenes at Ninho do Urubu, there are those who say that Matheus França looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese star. Like the Manchester United ace, he is already concerned with regulated food and controlled sleep time to be able to pay off in training and games.