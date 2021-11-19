Realme GT 2 Pro has “confirmed” technical sheet in new leak

The supposed datasheet of the Realme GT 2 Pro started circulating on the internet after the publication of new rumors and basically confirms some of the expected specifications for the company’s next flagship cell phone. This time, leaker Abhishek Yadav posted on his Twitter profile some information found on the Weibo social network.

According to the information, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform — formerly known as Snapdragon 898. The chip may be announced later this month by Qualcomm and should feature the Adreno 730 GPU for graphics processing. Also, it should come with a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution.

Cellular will mark the new generation of the Realme GT line (Image: Divulgação/Realme)

The phone will be equipped with an LPDDR5 RAM memory that can reach up to 12 GB. As for internal storage, it is speculated that it has a UFS 3.1 drive with options up to 256 GB. The set of cameras will have three rear sensors and, according to rumors, the main lens will be 50 MP with optical image stabilization (OIS). In addition, it must have an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a third — as yet unspecified — 5 MP lens. On the front, the smartphone must come equipped with a selfie sensor with a resolution of 32 MP.

Other features also include a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 125 W — which is considerably more powerful than the 65 W suggested in past rumors. The device will ship with Android 12 factory installed under the Realme UI 3.0 interface and will support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Source: Abhishek Yadav