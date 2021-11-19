Recife investigates an outbreak of mysterious skin lesions; see what is known

The Health Department (Sesau) of Recife confirms, this Thursday (18), the report of JC, which investigates an outbreak of “skin lesions to be resolved” in the capital of Pernambuco. Earlier this month, the municipality’s Epidemiological Surveillance received notification of five cases of children with lesions and itchy skin, in Córrego da Fortuna and Sítio dos Macacos, in the North Zone of the city.

Throughout this month, other cases were reported and, so far, there have been registered 79 people with this condition, aged between 2 and 96 years, with the same symptoms. The occurrences are now in several neighborhoods in the capital of Pernambuco, according to Sesau.

“The period of onset of symptoms of the notified cases varied between the 1st of October and 11th of November. There is no record of hospitalization or worsening of cases so far,” says, in a note, Sesau.

The secretariat emphasizes that, due to the number of cases, it issued an epidemiological alert so that public and private health units notify immediately the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in Recife after receiving a case. suspect. The most common signs and symptoms are skin lesions and itching (itching).

According to Sesau, the cases have been discussed with the clinical team, in order to clarify this condition. “Epidemiological, entomological and laboratory investigations are ongoing”, adds the secretariat.