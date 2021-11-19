Record presents, on Sunday, the greatest best-seller of all time – Prisma

It is confirmed for next Tuesday (23), at record, the debut of The Bible, with an overview of the most important parts of Genesis, The ten Commandments and the promised land, highly successful productions that, shown in sequence, prepare the audience for the launch of the telenovela kings, early next year.

As part of this whole process, this weekend, after the airing of the Spectacular Sunday it’s from The farm, a special documentary will be aired with the main points of Israel, where archaeologists have made impressive — and moving — discoveries about the Book of Books.

Some of the world’s leading experts on the subject talk about the unbelievable survival journey of the Bible, a publication pursued over thousands of years, but which has withstood time, the force of nature and the hand of man to become the greatest bestseller of all time.

“I don’t know what happened to the people who hid the scrolls. Perhaps they were killed by the Romans. But they still said: ‘We want to protect these scrolls. Because that’s God’s will,’” says Israeli archaeologist Eli Shukron.

Reporter André Tal, who led the expedition through the Holy Land, was thrilled to enter one of the Qumran caves, where for 2,000 years the Dead Sea Scrolls—the oldest biblical scrolls ever found—were hidden. “It’s impressive. Incredible. It’s a privilege to be here,” he narrates, crouching, due to the small opening space perched high in a hill.

The report also shows the efforts of researchers to conserve these relics today. Backstage work at the Israel Museum, where most of the Dead Sea Scrolls are located, was followed up. As well as the laboratory that directly takes care of the preservation of these findings. “It’s a 2,000-year-old scroll that was found to be fully preserved. And if we read here today, we will find the same words that are found in Bible today,” says Joe Uziel, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Dead Sea Scrolls unit, as he shows a fragment of one of the scrolls to our cameras.

The team also went through other important points in Israel that help tell the story of the strength and resistance of the Bible. Recordings in the Red Sea, the Judean Desert and the Negev Desert are part of the special program.

Reporter André Tal was also in front of the so-called Cave of Horror, where the most recent discoveries of biblical records took place—the announcement of these findings was made earlier this year. “You live in Israel, you are walking in the Bible”, says the writer and historian Efraim Rushansky, who has lived in the Holy Land for 50 years.

THE History of the Greatest Bestseller of All Time airs this Sunday, right after The farm.