Recordings of “The More Life, the Better!” enter the final step – Prism

The recording of “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”, Globo’s new soap opera, should end next week, when its first chapter will also be aired.

The team works with this forecast, although it still depends on the weather conditions in Rio in the coming days. As the forecast is for rain and the work will be done outside, there is a risk of having to postpone it.

Written by Mauro Wilson, this romantic comedy, which opens on the 22nd, was initially called “Death Can Wait”, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decision to change.

The whole story revolves around the four protagonists, played by Giovanna Antonelli, Mateus Solano, Vladimir Brichta and Valentina Herszage, fatal victims of a plane crash. However, when a mistake is announced, they get a second chance, but with the caveat: in a year, one of them will actually die.

“The plot is about us not being sure about anything, but that, in the blink of an eye, everything can change. These four are the protagonists, but the other characters in the telenovela are also trying to find themselves and trying to settle their fate”, explains Mauro Wilson, who makes his debut as the main author of the telenovelas.

Uncertain future

It’s even natural to expect that Camila Queiroz, after being cast out of “Secret Truths 2” and denying Globo through a statement, could be a name in the house’s productions forever.

Klebber Toledo, her husband, who defended her on social media, could face the same problem.

Good impression

“Um Lugar ao Sol”, by Lícia Manzo, on display at Globo, is still in its infancy. There’s a lot to tell.

But the first impression is the best. The story is very well placed.

calm there

Streaming, for all that it has provided, has also become a new and important field of work. This is indisputable.

But it is worth noting that television is and will always be fundamental, essential, in the lives of authors, actors and actresses.

there is a but

This first work by Lícia Manzo, after so much waiting, debuted at a very bad time. It was never recommended to release a novel too close to the end of the year.

There are vacations, there are parties. And, in her case, even the Brazilian team’s game ended up getting in the way.

ditto, same thing

If “Um Lugar ao Sol” was not enough, the same thing will be repeated at 7pm.

The rerun of “Pega Pega” ends this Friday and “The More Life, the Better!” will premiere on Monday. Complicated. Circumstances, in this case the pandemic, led to this. And it would also be impossible to keep running reruns.

Sport

Linhares Jr., respected sports narrator and one of the most beloved figures in the field, is no longer part of the SporTV team.

was fired on tuesday

it’s a plan

The direction of SBT is working with the possibility of making some changes to the schedule in 2022.

Among the main wishes, the launch of a new line of entertainment in the night band.

soap opera and cinema

Sacha Bali, who played the Atarum in “Genesis” on Record, has just made his debut in Amazon Prime Video’s “Moscow” as bartender Chris.

Also in the cast, Thaila Ayala, Bruno Fagundes, Micael, Werner Schünemann and Jennifer Nascimento.

Regressive

“And Just Like That…”, the new HBO Max original series featuring the protagonists of “Sex And The City”, premieres as a double episode on the platform on December 9th.

The other eight chapters will be available weekly, always on Thursdays.

King’s Special

Globo has already decided that the Roberto Carlos special will also be shown normally this year.

It will air on December 22, a Wednesday, after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”. Details of the program are not yet revealed.

Break

Jailton Rodrigues, ex-Globo, is the new hire of Comercial da Band.

Experienced, he is a professional with great respect and knowledge of the market.

little juma

The eight-year-old actress Valentina Oliveira recorded her first scenes for “Pantanal”, Juma Marruá, still a child.

Work was done in Aquidauana, the central base of all the exteriors of the remake.

Full stop

The recording of the series “Rensga Hits”, by Globoplay, ended in Goiânia.

In its cast, Alice Wegmann, Deborah Secco, Lúcia Veríssimo, Lorena Comparatto and Ernane Moraes, among others.

DM

Mauro Beting, from SBT and Jovem Pan, suffered retinal detachment for the second time. Forced break.

Will only be released to return to work at the beginning of next week

joelma on the farm

Singer Joelma will lead the party for “A Fazenda” this Friday. The theme is “Polar Party”.

As always, the best moments will be featured in Saturday’s edition by Record.

renewed

Discovery renewed the contract to air the series “90 Days to Marry” with the Band. The production will air on Fridays at 10:30 pm, starting today, within the range that has now been renamed “Discovery+ Session”.

The season shown is the spin-off “90 Days: From the Other Side”, which features American men and women who have fallen in love with foreigners and live abroad.

Hits – Hits

• The comedy “A Sogra Perfeita”, with Cacau Protásio, Rodrigo Sant’Anna, Polliana Aleixo and Evelyn Castro, hits theaters on the 25th…

• … Your people, however, are already on the move in search of ideas for a sequel. The direction is by Cris D’Amato.

• Robson Cyrilo is no longer the director of “Duelo de Mães”, presented by Ticiana Villas Boas on Band…

• … Marcelo Mauad, ex-“Ilha Record”, has already taken his place.

• Paulo Betti will be this weekend, at the Usiminas Cultural Center theater, in Ipatinga, with the show “Autobiografia Autorizada”.

• In January, the recording of “A Nova Onda Apocalypse 2” begins, directed by Marcus Dartagnan…

• … Thiago Vilard, in addition to the script, makes the devil.

• This Friday, the show “Angel”, written by Vitor de Oliveira and Carlos Fernando Barros, premieres in Rio, at Teatro das Artes, at Shopping da Gávea…

• … A new addition to the cast is actor Felipe Roque, who worked on “Jesus”, at Record…

• … The play narrates the conflicts of the Cabaret of the Apocalypse, a strip club dominated by Angel, Custodio Junior. Directed by Eduardo Martini.