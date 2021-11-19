Referees start training at Granja Comary from this Friday | soccer

The referees who will act in the final rounds of the Brazilian Championship will be concentrated at Granja Comary until the end of the competition, scheduled to end on the 9th. Starting tomorrow, 74 referees, assistants and video referees will start to prepare in the center of training of the national team, in Teresópolis. During this period, they will carry out practical activities in the fields of the Granja and theoretical activities at the CBF Academy facilities.
The CBF announced this Thursday the 19 referees chosen to work in the decisive rounds.
They are: Anderson Daronco (FIFA-RS); Alisson Furtado (CBF-TO); Braulio Machado (FIFA-SC); Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA-RJ); Caio Max (CBF-RN); Felipe Lima (CBF-MG); Flávio Souza (FIFA-SP); Leandro Vuaden (CBF-RS); Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (FIFA-SP); Marcelo Henrique de Lima (CBF-RJ); Marielson Silva (CBF-BA); Paulo Roberto Alves (CBF-PR); Paulo Zanovelli (CBF-MG); Ramon Abati (CBF-SC); Raphael Claus (FIFA-SP); Rodolpho Toski (FIFA-PR); Sávio Pereira Sampaio (CBF-GO); Wagner Magalhães (FIFA-RJ) and Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)
The concentration of referees in the Rio de Janeiro mountains is a decision by the interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues. Last week, the director decided to intervene in the Arbitration Commission and dismissed Leonardo Gaciba, who commanded the organ.
Rodrigues intended to undo the current commission at the end of the current season, but decided to anticipate the decision after a series of errors in the refereeing in the last rounds.
The controversial arbitration of Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo in Flamengo x Bahia, last week, at Maracanã, anticipated the change. The referee scored a penalty for Rubro-Negro after the ball touched the chest of defender Conti, from the Bahia Tricolor. He stuck to his decision even after seeing the images on the monitor.
In the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals, Alicio Pena Júnior will temporarily lead the commission. Those chosen by the CBF will be concentrated in CT until the end of the season. They will only leave the Granja to act in the matches and will return the next day. According to CBF’s planning, they will be evaluated individually by the commission members after each round
– CBF and the Arbitration Commission have made every effort to provide the best working conditions for Brazilian arbitration. Having the referees concentrated, away from controversies, sharing information and being able to focus only on work and on their own evolution will be essential to further increase the level of hits in this final stretch of the season – Rodrigues said.