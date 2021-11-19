Region hardest hit by covid outbreak plans lockdown

The German region hardest hit by the country’s fourth wave of coronaviruses is contemplating a partial lockdown, local media reported on Thursday, as regional and federal leaders will debate a tightening of nationwide rules.

Saxony, which has the lowest vaccination rate in Germany and the highest rate of infection, is considering measures such as closing theaters, bars and clubs and canceling concerts and football matches again, according to the newspaper Bild.

The eastern region, where daily new infections have increased 14-fold in the last month, is a stronghold of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has many vaccination skeptics participating in protests against the lockdowns.

A Forsa poll published earlier this month found that half of the country’s unvaccinated respondents voted for the populist AfD in the recent federal election.

“This coalition is now ready to impose a hard and clear wave,” Saxony leader Michael Kretschmer told the national parliament, according to the Bild. Details will be settled this week, he added.

The announcement comes the same week Austria imposed a lockdown on the unvaccinated. Kretschmer said he doesn’t believe that targeting only this group is enough.

Later Thursday, regional and federal leaders will debate national measures to address the pandemic as cases continue to reach new record highs, although the rate of increase is slowing slightly.